Frank Wood & Sons Funeral Directors
Prince George St.
Skegness, Lincolnshire PE25 2BB
01754 763119
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
12:00
Alford Crematorium
Charles Buxton Notice
Buxton Charles Robert
'BOB' Passed away after a long illness at
The Pilgrim Hospital on
Monday 23rd December 2019,
aged 80.
Dearly loved Husband,
much loved Father, Grand Father & Great Grand Father.
He will be sadly missed and
fondly remembered by all his
family and friends.
His funeral service will take place at Alford Crematorium on
Friday 24th January 2020
at 12:00 noon.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to St Barnabas Hospice.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to
Frank Wood & Sons
Prince George Street
Skegness
PE25 2BB
01754 763119
www.frankwoodfuneraldirectors.
co.uk
Published in Skegness Standard on Jan. 8, 2020
