Faulkner Colleen Born in Leicester, made her home in
Chapel St Leonards, sadly passed
away on the 18th January 2020.
Much loved and missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral service to celebrate her life
will be held at Alford Crematorium on
Monday 10th February 2020 at 10am.
Family flowers only and donations if
desired to United Lincolnshire
Hospitals Charity ICU Pilgrim Hospital.
Please see our online obituary
on Funeral Zone
www.lincolnshire.coop/obituary.
Enquiries to Lincolnshire Cooperative Funeral Services, 39 South Street, Alford, Lincs, LN13 9AJ.
Tel 01507 463444
Published in Skegness Standard on Jan. 29, 2020