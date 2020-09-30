|
|
|
MABBOTT Cyril Reginald
(Sid) Of New Leake, passed away peacefully on the 30th August 2020,
aged 94 years.
A dearly beloved Husband of Joyce, much loved Dad of Diane and Bonny and loving Grandfather and
Great Grandfather.
He will be sadly missed by all
his friends and family now that he has "Gone Fishing."
Donations in memory of Sid
may be made payable to the
Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire
Air Ambulance.
These can be sent to
The Lincolnshire Co- operative
Funeral Services,
15 The Terrace, Spilsby,
PE23 5JR
Tel 01790 752334.
Published in Skegness Standard on Sept. 30, 2020