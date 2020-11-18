|
GREAVES Daphne May Passed away peacefully at Syne Hills Residential Home on Wednesday 4th November, aged 92 years.
Dearly loved Wife, Mother, Grandmother & Great Grandmother
Daphne will be sadly missed
and fondly remembered
by all her family and friends.
Daphne's funeral service will take place
at Alford Crematorium on
Monday 30th November at 11:00am.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to St Barnabas Hospice.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to
Frank Wood & Sons,
Prince George Street,
Skegness, PE25 2BB.
01754 763119
www.frankwoodfuneraldirectors.co.uk
Published in Skegness Standard on Nov. 18, 2020