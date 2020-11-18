Home

David Pendrigh

Notice Condolences

David Pendrigh Notice
Pendrigh Dr David Croll Peacefully on
7th November 2020,
aged 94 years of Skegness.
Beloved husband of Jan,
devoted dad, grandad
and great grandad.
Private funeral service to take place at St Matthew's Church, Skegness on Friday 27th November followed by interment in St Mary's Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to St Barnabas Hospice Home Team, and the Smile Train UK c/o Graham Patchett Skegness Funeral Services, 01754 761758
Published in Skegness Standard on Nov. 18, 2020
