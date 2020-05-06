|
SMART David George In loving memory of
David George Smart
departed this life on
6th April 2020 at his home in
Chapel St Leonards, Lincolnshire.
Beloved partner of Fiona and much loved dad of Ester and Rupert and a dearly loved grandad of Nathan
and Scarlett, UK and Callum,
Dylan and Charlese, Australia.
loved by all his family and friends.
RIP my darling.
Your duty is now done.
Funeral will take place on
13th May 2020 at the
Crematorium, Alford, Lincolnshire.
Enquiries to Parkers Funeral Directors, 01754 873035.
Published in Skegness Standard on May 6, 2020