|
|
|
tuplin David Edna and family would like to thank everyone for their kindness and sympathy following their sad loss.
Thank you to all those who attended the celebration of David's life, sent cards, flowers and made donations in his memory. Special thanks to
Angie Kisby for her comforting service, also Graham and all at Skegness & District Funeral Services for their professional funeral arrangements and finally to all at The Welcome Inn for their wonderful food and service.
Published in Skegness Standard on Apr. 1, 2020