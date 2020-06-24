|
|
|
TEESDALE Den and Nora Many thanks to everyone who sent condolences to Mum she was very touched by them all and for peoples kind offers of help to Mum, Derek and myself.
We too have received many cards from relatives and their many friends.
Thanks also to neighbours and Bowlers who saw them leave home.
It was a lovely gesture that they would have appreciated, as did we.
Also for the kind donations to
Pilgrim Stroke Ward.
Special thanks to Fr Terry Steele and his assistant Archie for both of the lovely services dedicated
to Mum and Dad. Finally thanks to all at Parkers, especially Vicky and Lorraine for their help, advice and kindness in arranging everything.
Sincerely Derek and Eileen Coleman.
Published in Skegness Standard on June 24, 2020