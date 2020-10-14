|
|
|
TERRY Doreen Margaret Passed away
peacefully at home on
Thursday 1st October 2020.
Aged 89.
Dearly loved Wife of the late Ken.
Mum to Sharon & Bryan,
Denise & Didier and Jacqui & Mark.
Nanny to Leanne, Kyley, Shane,
Aisling, Cian and Saoirse.
Great Nanny to Max,
Freddie, Charlie and Elliot.
Doreen will be sadly missed
and fondly remembered by all
her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at Alford Crematorium on Monday
19th October 2020 at 15:00 pm.
Attendees by invitation only.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to Keith's Rescue Dogs.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to
Frank Wood & Sons
Prince George Street
Skegness
PE25 2BB
01754 763119
www.frankwoodfuneraldirectors.
co.uk
Published in Skegness Standard on Oct. 14, 2020