Hurdman Doris May (Dot) Passed away peacefully at the
Apex Care Centre, Mablethorpe, on 25th October 2020, aged 99 years.
Beloved wife of the late Edward Hurdman, much loved mum of Carol and Tony, mother-in-law of Colin and Ann, and a special granny to her
five grandchildren and
nine great grandchildren.
Dot lived all her married life in Willoughby, where she was an active member of many local organisations.
Her funeral has taken place at
St Helena's Church, Willoughby, followed by burial in the churchyard.
Dot is now laid to rest with her late husband, Edward.
Dot's family wish to express their sincere thanks to all who have helped care for her during her final years, especially the staff at the
Apex Care Centre, Mablethorpe.
They would also like to thank
Lincolnshire Co-Operative Funeral Services for their excellent funeral arrangements, and Father Terry Steel for his support, guidance and comforting funeral service.
Dot will be much missed and remembered by her family, friends and those who knew her during her long life.
Charitable donations in Dot's memory, if desired, may be given directly to Alzheimer's Society UK, either online or by cheques made payable to the charity which may be sent c/o Lincolnshire Co-Operative Funeral Services Alford Branch, 39 South Street, Alford, Lincolnshire, LN13 9AJ.
Tel enquiries 01507 463444.
Published in Skegness Standard on Nov. 25, 2020