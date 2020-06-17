|
|
|
BRIGGS Dorothy Maud
(nee Briddon) Passed away peacefully
at home on
Thursday 4th June 2020.
Aged 91.
Dearly loved Mother to Judith, Debbie and Michael, Grandmother to Tarik, Cariston and Imogen and Great Grandmother to Connie.
She will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all her
family and friends.
Her funeral service will take place today Wednesday 17th June 2020 at
St Mary Cemetery, Winthorpe, Skegness.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to:
Frank Wood & Sons
Prince George Street
Skegness
PE25 2BB
01754 763119
www.frankwoodfuneraldirectors.
co.uk
Published in Skegness Standard on June 17, 2020