Dorothy Evans

Dorothy Evans Notice
EVANS Dorothy Passed away peacefully at the Apex Care Centre in Mablethorpe on
Wednesday 16th September 2020,
aged 88 years.
Dearly loved Wife to the late Bob,
much loved mum to Alwyn,
mother in law to Bev, cherished nan to Jonathon & Lisa Jane, loving great nan to Tamzin and Cameron.
She will be sadly missed and
fondly remembered by all her
family and friends.
Her funeral service will take place at Alford Crematorium on
Thursday 1st October at 11:00am.
Flowers welcome, donations if desired to Apex Care Centre.
Attendees by invitation only.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to
Frank Wood & Sons
Prince George Street
Skegness
PE25 2BB
01754 763119
www.frankwoodfuneraldirectors.co.uk
Published in Skegness Standard on Sept. 23, 2020
