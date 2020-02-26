|
Johnson Dr Elizabeth Passed away peacefully at
the Pilgrim Hospital on Saturday
15th February 2020. Aged 103.
Dearly loved Daughter,
Sister, Aunt & Cousin
She will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all her
family and friends.
Her funeral service will take place at Boston Crematorium on Wednesday 4th March 2020 at 10:30am, whereby we will rejoice in Elizabeth's memory.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to Christian Aid.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to
Frank Wood & Sons
Prince George Street
Skegness
PE25 2BB
01754 763119
www.frankwoodfuneraldirectors
.co.uk
Published in Skegness Standard on Feb. 26, 2020