JOYCE Elizabeth Mary
(Betty) Unexpectedly and peacefully at home on 31st May 2020.
Dearly loved wife of the late Alan.
Loving Mum of Michael,
Sandra, Philip and Timothy.
Dear Mum-in-law of Cindy, Geoff, Fiona and Julia. Loving Grandma/Nan,
and Great Grandma/Great Nan.
Much loved and respected friend to many in her community and beyond.
A Thanksgiving service for Betty's life will take place at St Mary's Parish Church, Hogsthorpe as soon as it is possible for folk to gather.
Cortege will depart Mill Lane, Hogsthorpe at 11.30am on
Monday 22nd June, with procession along High Street, and then
leave for private funeral.
Family flowers only please, but donations are welcome to Betty's favourite charities The Salvation Army and/or The Red Cross. Betty's online Obituary invites tributes and
has links for donations:
funeralguide.co.uk/obituaries
/78304?branded
Enquiries to Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service, Trusthorpe Road, Sutton on Sea, LN12 2LL,
Tel : 01507 441271
Published in Skegness Standard on June 17, 2020