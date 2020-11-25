|
|
|
GRAY Eric
(Joe) Passed away on
6th November 2020
peacefully at home with his family.
Loving husband to Betty and father
to Josephine, Carol, Denise, Simon
and Ashley and a grandfather
and great grandfather.
He will be sadly missed by us all.
Rest in Peace.
The funeral cortege will
drive slowly down Hamilton Road
on 3rd December 2020
at approximately 12.45,
for those who would like
to pay their respects.
Family flowers only please.
If desired, a donation to
Operation Smile UK, provides free
surgeries to repair cleft lip, cleft palate for children in poor countries. Donations can be made direct
online on their own website,
or via our online tribute page on
MuchLoved. https://eric-gray.muchloved.com/
Cheques can also be made payable
to the charity and posted to
Lincolnshire Cooperative
Funeral Services
39 South Street
Alford. LN13 9AJ.
Tel 01507 463444.
Published in Skegness Standard on Nov. 25, 2020