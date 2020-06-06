|
Wilson Evelyn Mary Passed away peacefully at the Beckside Nursing Home in North Hykeham on
Tuesday 26th May 2020, aged 87.
Dearly loved Wife to the Late Eric,
much loved mum to Penny and
son-in-law Mark and
Grandmother to Lucy.
She will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all her
family and friends.
Her funeral service will take place at
St Peter & St Paul's Churchyard
in Burgh-Le-Marsh on
Thursday 11th June 2020 at 12:30pm.
Funeral arrangements entrusted
to Frank Wood & Sons
Prince George Street, Skegness
PE25 2BB 01754 763119
www.frankwoodfuneraldirectors
.co.uk
Published in Skegness Standard on June 6, 2020