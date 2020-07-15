Home

Florence Hewitt

Florence Hewitt Notice
HEWITT Florence Mary Of Spilsby,
passed away peacefully
on the 3rd July 2020
aged 93 years.
Dearly beloved Wife of the
late Douglas Hewitt, much loved
Mum of Stephen and loving Grandmother of Julian.

She will be sadly missed
by all her friends and family.

Funeral service will be held
at Boston Crematorium on
Tuesday 28th July at 14:30.
Floral tributes welcome.
These can be taken to the
service or sent to
Lincolnshire Cooperative
Funeral Services,
15 The Terrace,
Spilsby, PE23 5JR
Tel 01790 752334.
Published in Skegness Standard on July 15, 2020
