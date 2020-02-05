Home

Frances Smith Notice
SMITH Frances Peacefully on Sunday 26th January 2020, aged 97 years
(of Skegness).
Beloved wife of the late Ken,
devoted mother of Brian and Alan. Funeral service at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, Grosvenor Road, Skegness, Tuesday 18th February 2020 followed by cremation at
Alford Crematorium at 2pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired to be given to The Cats Protection League. All enquiries to: Mr Graham Patchett, at
Skegness & District Funeral Services.
Telephone: (01754) 761758
Published in Skegness Standard on Feb. 5, 2020
