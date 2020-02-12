|
BRITCHFORD Graham Ronald Sadly passed on
Friday 31st January 2020 aged 71 years.
Your life was a blessing.
Your memory a treasure.
You were loved beyond words, and missed beyond measure x
Much loved Husband, Father, Grandfather and Father-In-Law to Helen, Jay, Sadie, Kenzie, Sienna,
Liam and Cylie.
Funeral Service at The Parish Church of St. James, Spilsby
Tuesday 3rd March commencing 1pm. The family would love everyone
to join us. Drinks Reception to be held at The Hundleby Inn, Spilsby following the service, with all welcome.
Flowers and donations will be collected for the British Lung Foundation.
Enquiries: Parkers Funeral Directors Ltd, 4 Church Street, Spilsby, PE23 5DU, 01790 754700.
Published in Skegness Standard on Feb. 12, 2020