|
|
|
Simpson Graham Leslie Sadly passed away at
The Pilgrim Hospital on
Saturday 18th January 2020,
aged 66 years.
Dearly loved Husband to Jane,
Much Loved Dad to
Rebecca & Grandad to Rosie.
He will be sadly missed
and fondly remembered by
all his family and friends.
His funeral service will take place
at Alford Crematorium on
Tuesday 11th February 2020
at 10:00am.
Family flowers only,
donations, if desired,
to The Dogs Trust and/
or Diabetes UK.
Funeral arrangements entrusted
to Frank Wood & Sons
Prince George Street
Skegness
PE25 2BB
01754 763119
www.frankwoodfuneraldirectors.
co.uk
Published in Skegness Standard on Jan. 29, 2020