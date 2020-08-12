|
STANHOPE Hazel Anita
Nee Wiles Passed away peacefully at Rayleigh House on
Saturday 8th August,
aged 84 years.
Hazel will be sadly missed by friend Wendy and all family and friends.
Flowers most welcome.
Funeral service will take place at
St Peter & St Pauls' Church,
Burgh Le Marsh, on
Monday 17th August at 11:00am followed by burial at
St Mary's Cemetery, Winthorpe.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to
Frank Wood & Sons
Prince George Street
Skegness
PE25 2BB
01754 763119
www.frankwoodfuneraldirectors.co.uk
Published in Skegness Standard on Aug. 12, 2020