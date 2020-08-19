|
DICKINSON Heather Maureen Passed away peacefully
at home on
Wednesday 5th August 2020, aged 66 years.
Dearly loved Wife, Mother
and Grandmother.
Heather will be sadly missed and
fondly remembered by all her
family and friends.
Heather's funeral service will take place today Wednesday 19th August at Alford Crematorium at 10:00 am.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to Macmillan Cancer Support.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to
Frank Wood & Sons
Prince George Street
Skegness
PE25 2BB
01754 763119
www.frankwoodfuneraldirectors.co.uk
Published in Skegness Standard on Aug. 19, 2020