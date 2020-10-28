|
|
|
SENIOR IVY Passed away peacefully at Skegness Hospital on Sunday 4th October 2020, aged 97. Dearly loved Wife to the late
Vince Senior, Mother to John,
Mother-In-Law to Andrea, Grand Mother to Kerry and Kyle & Great Grand Mother to Sienna, Jayce, Ezri and Emily. Ivy will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all her family and friends. Her funeral
service will take place at Alford
Crematorium on Monday 2nd November at 1:00pm. Attendees by invitation only.
Family flowers only please. Funeral arrangements entrusted to
Frank Wood & Sons,
Prince George Street, Skegness
PE25 2BB. 01754 763119
www.frankwoodfuneraldirectors
.co.uk
Published in Skegness Standard on Oct. 28, 2020