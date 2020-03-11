|
|
|
Ballard Janet Janet was the Landlady at The Boat House, Jacksons Corner, Ingoldmells.
Passed away suddenly at home
in Skegness on Monday
24th February 2020, aged 78.
Dearly loved Wife, Mother
and Grandmother.
She will be sadly missed and
fondly remembered by all her
family and friends.
Her funeral service will take place
at Alford Crematorium on
Friday 27th March 2020 at 2:00pm.
No flowers, donations if desired
to St Barnabas Hospice.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to
Frank Wood & Sons
Prince George Street
Skegness
PE25 2BB
01754 763119
www.frankwoodfuneraldirectors.
co.uk
Published in Skegness Standard on Mar. 11, 2020