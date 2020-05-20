|
Brown Janet Mary Passed away peacefully at home on
7th May 2020, aged 78 years.
Much loved wife to Michael.
Dear mother to Robin and Rebecca, grandmother to
Joe, Grace, William and Alice &
sister to Sandra and the late Ann.
A private funeral service
is to take place.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, can be made directly
to Cancer Research UK or via our online memorial at
www.funeralguide.co.uk
/obituaries/77375
All enquiries to Lincolnshire
Co-operative Funeral Service,
134 Eastgate, Louth, LN11 9AA
(01507 603519)
Published in Skegness Standard on May 20, 2020