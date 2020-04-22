|
FIELD Jeannette Passed away suddenly at Home on Saturday 4 th April 2020
aged 71 years.
Dearly loved Wife to Robert,
Cherished & adored Mum to Michelle, Mark & Adrian and stepmother to Peter & Sarah. Loving & caring Nan to Steven, Katie, Sophie, Lee, Luke, Anais, Austin, Florence, Joseph, Owen & Emily. Loving Great Nan to Joshua, Isabella, Rosa & Elijah.
She will be tremendously missed
by all who knew her.
She was described as an awesome woman by all her friends and ex work colleagues at the Pilgrim Hospital
and awesome she was.
The Funeral is a private family committal and will take place on Tuesday 28th April 2020.
Donations if desired to
The Pilgrim Heart & Lung Fund.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to
Frank Wood & Sons
Prince George Street
Skegness
PE25 2BB
01754 763119
www.frankwoodfuneraldirectors.
co.uk
Published in Skegness Standard on Apr. 22, 2020