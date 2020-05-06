Home

Joan Toon

TOON Joan Norma Passed away peacefully at
the Skegness Hospital on
Sunday 26th April 2020.
Aged 89.
Dearly loved Wife,
Mother & Grand Mother.
She will be sadly missed and
fondly remembered by all her
family and friends.
Her funeral service will take place
at Alford Crematorium on Thursday
21st May 2020 at 12:00 noon.
This will be a private family
attendance due to the current
circumstances and restrictions.
We would like to take the time to
thank you for all your kind words of comfort and cards of condolence.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to
Frank Wood & Sons
Prince George Street
Skegness
PE25 2BB
01754 763119
www.frankwood
funeraldirectors.co.uk
Published in Skegness Standard on May 6, 2020
