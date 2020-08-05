|
ARNOTT-WATSON John Passed away peacefully
at home on
Saturday 25th July 2020
Aged 86 years.
Dearly loved Husband,
Father and Grandfather.
John will be sadly missed
and fondly remembered by
all his family and friends.
John's funeral service will take place
at Alford Crematorium today
Wednesday 5th August at 10:00am.
No flowers however,
donations if desired to
St Peter & St Paul's Church, Ingoldmells.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to
Frank Wood & Sons
Prince George Street
Skegness
PE25 2BB
01754 763119
www.frankwoodfuneraldirectors.
co.uk
Published in Skegness Standard on Aug. 5, 2020