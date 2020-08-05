Home

John Arnott- Watson Notice
ARNOTT-WATSON John Passed away peacefully
at home on
Saturday 25th July 2020
Aged 86 years.
Dearly loved Husband,
Father and Grandfather.
John will be sadly missed
and fondly remembered by
all his family and friends.
John's funeral service will take place
at Alford Crematorium today
Wednesday 5th August at 10:00am.
No flowers however,
donations if desired to
St Peter & St Paul's Church, Ingoldmells.
