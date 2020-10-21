|
|
|
BROWN JOHN Passed away on 1st October 2020
at Pilgrim Hospital.
Much loved father to Paul, Andrew, Janita, Mark and Rachel. Grandfather and Great Grandfather. Will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.
A Private Funeral service will be held at Alford Crematorium. Family flowers only but donations if desired either online, or cheque payable to British Heart Foundation, care of Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service, 39 South Street, Alford. Lincs. LN13 9AJ.
Tel: 01507 463444.
Published in Skegness Standard on Oct. 21, 2020