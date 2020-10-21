Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lincolnshire Co-op’s Funeral Service Alford
39 South Street
Alford, Lincolnshire LN13 9AJ
01507 463 444
Resources
More Obituaries for John Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Brown

Notice Condolences

John Brown Notice
BROWN JOHN Passed away on 1st October 2020
at Pilgrim Hospital.
Much loved father to Paul, Andrew, Janita, Mark and Rachel. Grandfather and Great Grandfather. Will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.
A Private Funeral service will be held at Alford Crematorium. Family flowers only but donations if desired either online, or cheque payable to British Heart Foundation, care of Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service, 39 South Street, Alford. Lincs. LN13 9AJ.
Tel: 01507 463444.
Published in Skegness Standard on Oct. 21, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -