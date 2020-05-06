|
|
|
SAWYER Judith
"Wendy" Passed away peacefully
at The Pilgrim Hospital
on Saturday 18th April 2020.
Dearly beloved Wife of the late
David Sawyer, much loved Mum
of Mandy, Alaine & Andrew
and a loving Grandma of
Saul, Jiggy, Mark, Aaron & Leah.
She will be sadly missed by
all her friends and family.
Donations in memory of Wendy
may be made payable to
Breast Cancer UK.
These can be sent to
Lincolnshire Cooperative
Funeral Services, 15 The Terrace, Spilsby, PE23 5JR or through funeralguide.co.uk
quoting reference 76715
Published in Skegness Standard on May 6, 2020