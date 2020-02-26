|
|
|
ANDREWS Kathleen Passed away peacefully on
February 6th 2020,
aged 91 years
of Burgh le Marsh.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Peter,
everloving mum to
Stephen, Nina and Annett,
grandma to Tanya and
great grandma to Eden.
She will be sadly missed by
her family and friends.
Funeral service in
St Peter & St Paul's Church,
Burgh le Marsh on Monday
2nd March 2020 at 2pm followed
by cremation at Alford.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to
The Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance.
All enquiries please to
The Skegness & District Funeral Services, Tel: 01754 761 758.
Published in Skegness Standard on Feb. 26, 2020