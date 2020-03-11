|
|
|
TINGLE Kathleen Margaret Passed away peacefully on 26th February 2020,
aged 76 years, of Skegness.
Much loved wife of the late John Tingle, loving mum to Simone, Rachel, Rob
and families.
Kath will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Cremation service at Alford on Wednesday 18th March at 2pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
St Barnabas Home Team.
All enquiries please to
The Skegness & District Funeral Services, Tel: 01754 761 758.
Published in Skegness Standard on Mar. 11, 2020