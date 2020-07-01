|
EMMS Kenneth John Formerly of Pebworth,
nr Stratford Upon Avon.
Died peacefully at
Sandbeck House Care Home on Wednesday 24th June,
aged 89 years.
Dearly loved Husband to Dorothy, beloved Father to David.
Kenneth will be sadly missed and
fondly remembered by all his
family and friends.
A small cremation service will take place at Alford Crematorium on
Monday 13th July 2020 at 11:00am.
A memorial service will take place
at a later date.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to Royal British Legion.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to
Frank Wood & Sons
Prince George Street
Skegness
PE25 2BB
01754 763119
www.frankwoodfuneraldirectors.co.uk
Published in Skegness Standard on July 1, 2020