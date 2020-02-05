|
|
|
McHALE
Kevin Passed away peacefully at home on 27th January 2020, aged 61 years.
A loving Husband to Emily, Son of the late Michael and Frances McHale, Brother to Michael, Marina,
Marilyn and Michelle, Uncle to Micky, Kathryn and Charlotte.
He will be sadly missed by all his
family and friends in the UK
and around the world.
Service at Alford Crematorium on Friday 21st February 2020 at 11am.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, to Macmillan, Marie Curie
and St Barnabas
C/o Parkers Funeral Directors
01754 880334
Published in Skegness Standard on Feb. 5, 2020