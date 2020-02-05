Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin McHale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin McHale

Notice Condolences

Kevin McHale Notice
McHALE
Kevin Passed away peacefully at home on 27th January 2020, aged 61 years.
A loving Husband to Emily, Son of the late Michael and Frances McHale, Brother to Michael, Marina,
Marilyn and Michelle, Uncle to Micky, Kathryn and Charlotte.
He will be sadly missed by all his
family and friends in the UK
and around the world.
Service at Alford Crematorium on Friday 21st February 2020 at 11am.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, to Macmillan, Marie Curie
and St Barnabas
C/o Parkers Funeral Directors
01754 880334
Published in Skegness Standard on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -