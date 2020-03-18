|
|
|
TUPLIN Linda Christina Of Stickford,
passed away peacefully
on 9th March 2020.
Dearly beloved Wife of Dave,
much loved Mum of Gary and Claire, and well-loved Nanny of Chloe, Chantelle and Kane. She will be sadly missed by all her friends and family.
Funeral service will be held at
Alford Crematorium on
Friday 3rd April at 10am.
Family flowers only please, but donations in memory of Linda may be made payable to "Macslogs".
These can be left after the service or sent to Lincolnshire Cooperative Funeral Services, 15 The Terrace, Spilsby, PE23 5JR Tel 01790 752334.
Published in Skegness Standard on Mar. 18, 2020