Skegness & District Funeral Services (Skegness)
81 Roman Bank
Skegness, Lincolnshire PE25 2SW
01754 761758
Malcolm Goff

Notice Condolences

Malcolm Goff Notice
Goff With a heavy heart I have to send this announcement,
Malcolm Ernest Goff 03/04/1947.
Sadly passed away peacefully at his home with his family on
Saturday 8th August 2020 at 3.45pm.
Malcolm's Funeral is on
Friday 21st August at 12.00 noon
for family and close friends only.
There will be a wake at his family home after for those who wish to attend to say their final farewell.

Enquiries to Graham Patchett,
Skegness Funeral Services
Tel: 01754 761758
Published in Skegness Standard on Aug. 19, 2020
