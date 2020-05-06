Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frank Wood & Sons Funeral Directors
Prince George St.
Skegness, Lincolnshire PE25 2BB
01754 763119
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Ashley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Ashley

Notice Condolences

Margaret Ashley Notice
ASHLEY Margaret Philomena
(Mags) Passed away peacefully
at Pilgrim Hospital on
Wednesday 29th April, aged 75 years.
Dearly loved Wife to David,
cherished mum to Laura,
mother in law to Mark, loving nan to Emma and Cheryl, great grandmother to Ronnie, Charlie and Jude.
Mags will be sadly missed and
fondly remembered by all
her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at Alford Crematorium on
Tuesday 19th May 2020 at 3:00pm.
Family has requested donations to Skegness Lifeboat.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to
Frank Wood & Sons
01754 763119
www.frankwoodfuneral
directors.co.uk
Published in Skegness Standard on May 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -