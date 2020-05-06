|
|
|
ASHLEY Margaret Philomena
(Mags) Passed away peacefully
at Pilgrim Hospital on
Wednesday 29th April, aged 75 years.
Dearly loved Wife to David,
cherished mum to Laura,
mother in law to Mark, loving nan to Emma and Cheryl, great grandmother to Ronnie, Charlie and Jude.
Mags will be sadly missed and
fondly remembered by all
her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at Alford Crematorium on
Tuesday 19th May 2020 at 3:00pm.
Family has requested donations to Skegness Lifeboat.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to
Frank Wood & Sons
01754 763119
www.frankwoodfuneral
directors.co.uk
Published in Skegness Standard on May 6, 2020