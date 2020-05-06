|
|
|
Steeden Marjorie Maureen Formerly of Albany Road, Skegness.
Passed away peacefully on 25th April 2020, aged 81,
while in the care of Newton House
Care Home, Grantham.
Dearly loved wife of the late Bill, cherished mother of Jackie, Sharen & Mandy, mother-in-law to Bruno, Glenn & Jason and much loved Grandma of Karl, Luke, Bethany, Chloe & Jack.
A private crematorium service
to be held on May 15th.
If desired, donations in memory of Marjorie, payable to 'Dementia UK', can be sent to Robert Holland Funeral Directors, 14, St. Catherine's Road, Grantham NG31 6TS
Those we love don't go away,
they're in our thoughts every day.
Unseen, unheard but always near,
still loved, still missed and very dear.
Published in Skegness Standard on May 6, 2020