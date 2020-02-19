Home

Mary Ganley

Notice Condolences

Mary Ganley Notice
Ganley Mary Formerly of
9 West View Crescent,
Chapel St Leonards,
passed away peacefully in
County Clare, Ireland on
12th February 2020, aged 92.
Funeral, 11.30a.m,
Tuesday 25th February at
St Leonard's Church,
Chapel St Leonards.
Much loved by family; sister Florence, daughters Kate, Rachel and Ruth,
son Jonathan and all her grandchildren. Sadly missed.
No flowers please.
Donations to P3 Charity:
Rough Sleepers in Lincolnshire programme ph. 0115 850 8190
Published in Skegness Standard on Feb. 19, 2020
