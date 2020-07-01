|
|
|
Parr Mary Hughes Murphy Passed away peacefully at home in Skegness on Wednesday 24th June 2020, aged 87.
Dearly loved mum, sister, aunt, nan, great nan and friend.
She will be sadly missed and
fondly remembered by all her
family and friends.
Her funeral service will take place at
St Peter & St Paul's Church,
Burgh-Le-Marsh on Friday 10th July at 12:00 noon and the burial will follow thereafter in St Mary's Cemetery, Winthorpe.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to the St Barnabas Hospice.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to
Frank Wood & Sons
Prince George Street
Skegness
PE25 2BB
01754 763119
www.frankwoodfuneraldirectors.co.uk
Published in Skegness Standard on July 1, 2020