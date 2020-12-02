Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frank Wood & Sons Funeral Directors
Prince George St.
Skegness, Lincolnshire PE25 2BB
01754 763119
Resources
More Obituaries for Maurice Radford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maurice Radford

Notice Condolences

Maurice Radford Notice
RADFORD Maurice Arthur Passed away suddenly at Home on Tuesday 24th November.
Aged 88 years.
Maurice will be sadly missed
and fondly remembered by
all his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place today Wednesday 2nd December at
St Peter & St Paul's Church,
Burgh Le Marsh at 1:00pm followed by burial in the churchyard.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to
Frank Wood & Sons
Prince George Street
Skegness
PE25 2BB
01754 763119
www.frankwoodfuneraldirectors.co.uk
Published in Skegness Standard on Dec. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -