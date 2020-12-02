|
RADFORD Maurice Arthur Passed away suddenly at Home on Tuesday 24th November.
Aged 88 years.
Maurice will be sadly missed
and fondly remembered by
all his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place today Wednesday 2nd December at
St Peter & St Paul's Church,
Burgh Le Marsh at 1:00pm followed by burial in the churchyard.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to
Frank Wood & Sons
Prince George Street
Skegness
PE25 2BB
01754 763119
www.frankwoodfuneraldirectors.co.uk
Published in Skegness Standard on Dec. 2, 2020