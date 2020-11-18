|
|
|
Mowbray Muriel 25th December 1919
7th November 2020
Died suddenly but peacefully at The Wolds Care Centre, Louth
on Saturday 7th November.
Wife of the late Henry Mowbray,
Mother and Mother in law to
Robert and Pat, John and Pat and James and the late Kay Mowbray.
Grandmother to Louise, Julia, Annette, Richard, Sarah and Nicholas.
Great Grandmother to Holly, Heather, Emily, Branden, Riley, Joshua,
Thomas, Oliver, Jacob, Emily,
Ethan and George.
Family funeral only at Anderby Church on Friday 20th at 2pm.
Family flowers only but
Donations if desired to
Alzheimers Society
C/o Parkers Funeral Directors
01754 880334.
Published in Skegness Standard on Nov. 18, 2020