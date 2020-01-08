Home

White Noel Passed peacefully at home
on 5th December 2019
with family by his side.
Brother to Colin, Bernard,
Joyce, Verna and Brenda.
Dad to James, Rachel and Katie.
Grandad to Ellie,
Harry, Jake and Violet.
Funeral service on
Friday 10th January 2020 at
1pm at St Andrew's Church,
Halton Holegate.
Donations made payable to
St Andrew's Church, Halton Holegate.
All enquiries to
Lincolnshire Co-op Funerals,
15 The terrace, Spilsby,
PE23 5JR. Tel: 01790 752334
Published in Skegness Standard on Jan. 8, 2020
