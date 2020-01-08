Home

NEEDHAM Olive Margaret Passed away peacefully at home on
24th December 2019, aged 94 years.
Olive was a beloved Sister,
Sister-in-law, Auntie and Great
Auntie and will be greatly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
St Helen's Church, East Keal on Wednesday 15th January 2020 at 2pm.
Family flowers only but donations if desired to Help for Heroes and Marie Curie c/o Parker's Funeral Directors, Spilsby, 01790754700
Published in Skegness Standard on Jan. 8, 2020
