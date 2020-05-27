Home

Patricia Farnsworth

Notice Condolences

Patricia Farnsworth Notice
FARNSWORTH (Alford) Peacefully on Friday, 15th May 2020,
at Wood Grange Care Home, Bourne,
Patricia Willows Farnsworth
(nee Atkinson), aged 85 years.
Beloved and devoted wife of the late Trevor John Farnsworth,
much loved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
A dear sister, aunt, mother-in-law, sister-in-law and friend.
Also grateful thanks to
Wood Grange Care Home.
All enquiries c/o
Lincolnshire Cooperative Funeral Services, 39 South Street, Alford,
LN13 9AJ Tel: 01507 463444
Published in Skegness Standard on May 27, 2020
