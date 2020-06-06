|
Grunnill Patricia Margaret
(PAT) Passed away peacefully
at Home in Skegness on
Monday 18th May 2020.
Aged 83 years.
Dearly loved Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Cousin.
She will be sadly missed
and fondly remembered by
all her family and friends.
A private family funeral service will
take place at Alford Crematorium
on Tuesday 9th June at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Alzheimer's Society.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to
Frank Wood & Sons
Prince George Street
Skegness
PE25 2BB 01754 763119
www.frankwoodfuneraldirectors.co.uk
Published in Skegness Standard on June 6, 2020