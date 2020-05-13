|
|
|
OWEN Patricia Ann
(Pat) Sadly, passed away at
Leicester General Hospital
on Sunday 3rd May 2020, aged 67.
Dearly loved Wife to John, Mother, Grand Mother & Great Grandmother.
She will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all her family, extended family and friends.
Her funeral service will take place at Alford Crematorium on
Thursday 28th May 2020 at 10:00 am.
Sadly this will be a private service for immediate family only due to the current circumstances.
Family flowers only, but donations,
if desired to the family to go to charity.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to
Frank Wood & Sons
Prince George Street
Skegness
PE25 2BB
01754 763119
www.frankwoodfuneraldirectors
.co.uk
Published in Skegness Standard on May 13, 2020