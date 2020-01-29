Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Smith

Notice Condolences

Patricia Smith Notice
Smith Patricia Marina "Pat" Passed away suddenly but peacefully at home on 28th December 2019.
Much loved wife of the late Ken,
mother to Neil, mother in law to Jo,
and sister to Bill and Jackie.
Funeral service to be held at Scremby Church on Monday 10th February 2020
at 1pm. Family flowers only please.
Donations to Marie Curie/Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal may be left at the church or forwarded to:
Parker's Funeral Directors
16 St John Street, Wainfleet All Saints
PE24 4DJ.
Published in Skegness Standard on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -