|
|
|
Smith Patricia Marina "Pat" Passed away suddenly but peacefully at home on 28th December 2019.
Much loved wife of the late Ken,
mother to Neil, mother in law to Jo,
and sister to Bill and Jackie.
Funeral service to be held at Scremby Church on Monday 10th February 2020
at 1pm. Family flowers only please.
Donations to Marie Curie/Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal may be left at the church or forwarded to:
Parker's Funeral Directors
16 St John Street, Wainfleet All Saints
PE24 4DJ.
Published in Skegness Standard on Jan. 29, 2020