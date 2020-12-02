Home

Peter Dixon Notice
DIXON Peter David Passed away peacefully at Pilgrim Hospital on
Friday 6th November.
Aged 67 years.
Dearly loved Husband of Linda,
much loved dad to Tina, Beverly
and son in laws Michael and Gary.
Loving grandad to Georgia, Paige, Caitlin, Callum, Kyle
and great grandson Felix.
Pete will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all his
family and friends.
Peter's funeral service will take place at Boston Crematorium on Wednesday 16th December at 10:30am.
Attendees by invitation only.
Flowers most welcome.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to
Frank Wood & Sons
Prince George Street
Skegness
PE25 2BB
01754 763119
www.frankwoodfuneraldirectors.co.uk
Published in Skegness Standard on Dec. 2, 2020
