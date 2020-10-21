|
|
|
WATSON Richard
(Watty) Passed away suddenly on
Thursday
1st October 2020, Aged 57.
Much loved Husband to Sandra, Brother to Sue and Robert
Uncle to Luke, Tom, James and Kieran and great uncle to Oliver
He will be sadly missed
and fondly remembered by all his
family and friends.
His funeral service will take place at Alford Crematorium on Wednesday 28th October 2020 at 1:00pm .
Attendees by invitation only, friends welcome to pay respects during the Cortege Route :- RNLI Station Skegness at 12:05pm,
Seacroft Golf Club at 12:15pm, Skegness Cricket Club at 12:25pm, DWP Wainfleet Road,
Skegness 12:30pm.
A memorial Service will be held in remembrance of Watty at a later.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to RNLI Skegness.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to
Frank Wood & Sons
Prince George Street
Skegness
PE25 2BB
01754 763119
www.frankwoodfuneraldirectors
.co.uk
Published in Skegness Standard on Oct. 21, 2020